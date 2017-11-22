Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
22 November 2017
12:27 CET+01:00
wintersnowweatherlandvetterarlanda

Share this article

Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden
File photo of Landvetter Airport. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
22 November 2017
12:27 CET+01:00
Flights were cancelled and several traffic accidents reported on Wednesday as snow and strong winds moved in across the country.

Several flights were delayed or cancelled both at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport and Gothenburg's Landvetter Airport as a result of the wind and snow on Wednesday.

"Disruptions in Norway and Sweden due to heavy snowfall," wrote airline SAS on its website.

"This is unfortunately affecting many of our flights in southern Norway (Oslo area), the Swedish west and south coast and snow is moving north-east. Please check your Flight Status before going to the airport."

"It's been challenging, especially at Landvetter. It's important that travellers keep themselves informed via their airline or travel company and our website," airport operator Swedavia's press spokesperson Ulrika Fager told Swedish news agency TT.

Local radio reported that three trucks had failed to climb the steep hill on the motorway at Hallandsåsen in southern Sweden in early-morning traffic. Just a few kilometres further north, fire and rescue services were called out after one truck carrying dangerous goods slid off the road.

National weather agency SMHI issued a class-one warning (the least serious kind on a scale from one to three) for nearly all of Sweden earlier in the day, later upgrading it to a class-two warning for storm in the northern mountains and wind and heavy snow in the north-eastern coastal regions.

wintersnowweatherlandvetterarlanda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden cancels Santa World Cup in Lapland

Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way

Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures

How to talk about the weather in Swedish

Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden

Heavy snow and falling temperatures forecast across Sweden this week

Big freeze brings Sweden's coldest night of the season

Eight ways to survive November in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Swedes hold strongest views on gender equality in EU: study

Swedish business boss steps down in 'what do I get for my taxes' row

Two men sentenced in Sweden for human trafficking
Advertisement

12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI

Sweden's 'Christmas gift of the year' is an electric bike

Women in Swedish universities share experiences of harassment

'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden
  2. How to talk about the weather in Swedish
  3. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  4. Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
  5. Heavy snow and falling temperatures forecast across Sweden this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/11
Rescuing a dog in Stockholm?
22/11
Used Machines in sweden
22/11
Good and affordable hairdresser for hair colour?
22/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
22/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
22/11
Apartment Rental Fee in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
View all notices
Advertisement