Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden

File photo of Landvetter Airport. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

Flights were cancelled and several traffic accidents reported on Wednesday as snow and strong winds moved in across the country.

Several flights were delayed or cancelled both at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport and Gothenburg's Landvetter Airport as a result of the wind and snow on Wednesday.

"Disruptions in Norway and Sweden due to heavy snowfall," wrote airline SAS on its website.

"This is unfortunately affecting many of our flights in southern Norway (Oslo area), the Swedish west and south coast and snow is moving north-east. Please check your Flight Status before going to the airport."

"It's been challenging, especially at Landvetter. It's important that travellers keep themselves informed via their airline or travel company and our website," airport operator Swedavia's press spokesperson Ulrika Fager told Swedish news agency TT.

Local radio reported that three trucks had failed to climb the steep hill on the motorway at Hallandsåsen in southern Sweden in early-morning traffic. Just a few kilometres further north, fire and rescue services were called out after one truck carrying dangerous goods slid off the road.

National weather agency SMHI issued a class-one warning (the least serious kind on a scale from one to three) for nearly all of Sweden earlier in the day, later upgrading it to a class-two warning for storm in the northern mountains and wind and heavy snow in the north-eastern coastal regions.