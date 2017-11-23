Could the far right leave Sweden ungovernable after the election?
23 November 2017
Social Democrat Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, left, and Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
The political deadlock caused in Germany by the rise of the far-right AfD has shown that populism's impact on European politics is not going away. In Sweden, where the 2014 election saw a surge in support for anti-immigration Sweden Democrats (SD) that almost provoked the collapse of the newly-elected government, eyes are starting to turn towards the next Riksdag election on the horizon.