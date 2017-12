A US Embassy spokesperson told The Local earlier this week that a visit from Tillerson was being discussed, but said it had not been confirmed and was not able to give further details. Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet reported at the time that he had been set to pay a visit to Stockholm on December 6th.

However, the Swedish foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday that the visit will not go ahead.

"We've been having a dialogue about a visit but the plans have to be postponed for practical reasons," Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström's press secretary Pezhman Fivrin told news agency TT.

TT reports that the reason the visit to Sweden will not go ahead is because Tillerson has to stay in Brussels following a Nato foreign minister summit on December 5th-6th for another meeting.

However, a meeting between Tillerson and Wallström may still go ahead in Brussels instead.

The two foreign ministers are likely to discuss the tense situation in North Korea. When Prime Minister Stefan Löfven met US President Donald Trump in New York in September he offered to use Sweden's diplomatic relationship with North Korea to mediate in the conflict.