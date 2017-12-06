Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swede makes thousands after discovering buried Viking treasure

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
6 December 2017
15:35 CET+01:00
vikingstreasuregotland

Share this article

Swede makes thousands after discovering buried Viking treasure
The Viking coins. Photo: Gotlands Museum
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
@leeroden89
6 December 2017
15:35 CET+01:00
A Swede from Gotland has been awarded thousands of kronor for discovering lost Viking treasure comprised of hundreds of silver coins.

The farmer made the discovery on the island in 2012, after dirt was moved from his land as part of roadworks in Eskelhem. By chance, the landowner noticed some silver items in the dirt and reported it to Gotland Museum, who sent archaeologists to the site with a metal detector.

READ ALSO: Silver treasure found on Gotland

Eventually they unearthed a haul of 712 silver coins stored in a copper container which also contained other silver items and raw silver. The contents date from between 970-1130AD


Photo: Kenneth Jonsson/Gotlands Museum

Five years later, the valuation of all the items has finally been completed, and the Swedish National Heritage Board has awarded the farmer 397,845 kronor ($47,300) for his discovery.

"Analysis of some of the finds show a very high silver content," the Swedish National Heritage Board explained in its judgement.


Photo: Kennth Jonsson/Gotlands Museum

Though discoveries dating from before 1850 and without an established owner belong to the person who found them, the finder is obliged to allow the state to take them in exchange for compensation of the equivalent value if the find is comprised of "gold, silver, copper, bronze, or other copper alloys" according to Swedish law.

vikingstreasuregotland
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival

Why these Viking burial clothes had inscriptions to Allah and Ali

'We can't let racists re-define Viking culture'

Swedes in sauna row spark police action (only in Sweden?)

This was the sunniest place in Sweden this summer

No island as important as Gotland, says US military chief

Ten things that make a visit to Gotland unforgettable

Recipe: How to make Swedish saffron pudding
Advertisement

More news

These are the most future-proof jobs in Sweden

Swedish government 'deeply regrets' Trump's Jerusalem statement

Object found at Stockholm airport was not dangerous, police confirm
Advertisement

Neo-Nazis denied ferry trip from Sweden to Finland

UN seeks to relaunch probe into Swedish chief's mysterious 1961 death

The Local interviews Sweden's leading terrorism expert Magnus Ranstorp

These were Sweden’s most streamed artists on Spotify this year
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What's that noise? There's no need to freak out, Sweden
  2. Five key julbord points: idiot's guide to the Swedish Christmas meal
  3. Impact of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests revealed
  4. Anti-immigration Sweden Democrats the biggest losers in new pre-election poll
  5. Swedish school told to scrap compulsory uniform
Advertisement

Discussion forum

07/12
Trump's ban on Muslims
07/12
Lincolnshire Plum Bread
07/12
Moderates add feminist touch to policy platform
06/12
Question regarding residency and citizenship
06/12
Försäkringskassan changing how they pay out
06/12
2017 Cost of living in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/12
Städaren
04/12
Short term renting for one month
04/12
Personal Styling & Personal Shopping
01/12
Lifestyle Magazine Writers
01/12
private driving instructor wanted
29/11
Au pair or live in nanny
View all notices
Advertisement