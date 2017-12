Users in Sweden listened to 19-year-old pop star Zara Larsson more than any other Swedish artist, followed by Håkan Hellström, Avicii, rock band kent and hip hop group Hov1. Veronica Maggio, Lars Winnerbäck, Joakim Lundell, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, and Miriam Bryant completed the top ten.

Looking at artists from across the world, however, Ed Sheeran beat Zara Larsson to the top spot; the English singer-songwriter’s tunes were the most streamed worldwide, and Sweden was no exception.

This was no surprise considering that his album ÷ (Divide) was the most played album globally and his song Shape of You became Spotify’s most played song ever, with over 1.4 billion listens.

Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Drake, and The Weeknd also made it into the top ten artists streamed in Sweden.

In August this year, Spotify said that the number of people paying to use the platform had reached 60 million, more than double the base of nearest competitor Apple Music, which in early June said it had 27 million subscribers.

However, Spotify also said in June that it had more than 140 million overall users -- meaning that most people listen on its free, advertising-backed tier, which is controversial with many artists.

