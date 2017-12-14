Seven evocative Swedish winter words for snow

<p><strong>Kramsnö</strong></p><p>Slightly wet snow with the perfect consistency for snowballs.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513174840_kramsnö.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><strong>Pudersnö</strong></p><p>Newly fallen powder snow.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513175608_pudersnö.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><strong>Skare</strong></p><p>A crust on the surface of packed snow formed when the top layer melts and then re-freezes.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513177323_skare.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 415px;" /></p><p><strong>Dagsmeja</strong></p><p>Snow melting in the spring sunshine even though temperatures are still below zero.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/tag/language" target="_blank">Read more articles and features about the Swedish language here</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/tag/language" target="_blank"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513177346_dagsmeja.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 511px;" /></a></p><p><strong>Snökanon</strong></p><p>Literal translation snow cannon, known in English as lake-effect snow. A rapid deposit of snow caused when a cold air mass moves across warm lake water.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513178063_snökanon.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 420px;" /></p><p><strong>Slask</strong></p><p>Slush. Partially melted snow.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513180175_slask.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 432px;" /></p><p><strong>Upplega</strong></p><p>Technical term in forestry about heavy snow on tree branches.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1513184157_upplega.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></p><p><strong>WATCH: Every week we ask a Swede or foreigner about their favourite Swedish word. Watch The Local's <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/tag/word+of+the+week" target="_blank">Word of the Week series here</a>.</strong></p>