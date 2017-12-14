Seven evocative Swedish winter words for snow

Kramsnö

Slightly wet snow with the perfect consistency for snowballs.

Pudersnö

Newly fallen powder snow.

Skare

A crust on the surface of packed snow formed when the top layer melts and then re-freezes.

Dagsmeja

Snow melting in the spring sunshine even though temperatures are still below zero.

Snökanon

Literal translation snow cannon, known in English as lake-effect snow. A rapid deposit of snow caused when a cold air mass moves across warm lake water.

Slask

Slush. Partially melted snow.

Upplega

Technical term in forestry about heavy snow on tree branches.

