Seven evocative Swedish winter words for snow

Emma Löfgren
Emma Löfgren
14 December 2017
Seven evocative Swedish winter words for snow
Is this kramsnö or pudersnö? Photo: Pontus Charleville/Folio/imagebank.sweden.se
They say that the further north you get, the more words you need to describe snow. We've picked out our favourite seven words to talk about the cold weather in Swedish.

Kramsnö

Slightly wet snow with the perfect consistency for snowballs.

Pudersnö

Newly fallen powder snow.

Skare

A crust on the surface of packed snow formed when the top layer melts and then re-freezes.

Dagsmeja

Snow melting in the spring sunshine even though temperatures are still below zero.

READ ALSO: Read more articles and features about the Swedish language here

Snökanon

Literal translation snow cannon, known in English as lake-effect snow. A rapid deposit of snow caused when a cold air mass moves across warm lake water.

Slask

Slush. Partially melted snow.

Upplega

Technical term in forestry about heavy snow on tree branches.

WATCH: Every week we ask a Swede or foreigner about their favourite Swedish word. Watch The Local's Word of the Week series here.

