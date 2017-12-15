H&M to boost online brand amid store closures

<p>Swedish clothing giant H&M on Friday said sales fell below expectations in the fourth quarter and it would close more stores as customers increasingly prefer to shop online.</p><p>H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement that the company's "online sales and sales of the group's other brands continued to develop well" but that physical stores "were negatively affected by a continued challenging market situation with reduced footfall to stores due to the ongoing shift in the industry".</p><p>Sales between September and November dropped by four percent compared to the same period last year to 50.4 million kronor ($5.9 million). In local currencies, sales fell by two percent. However in the financial year of 2017 sales grew by four percent.</p><p>On Friday morning, the company's share price plunged by 15 percent in the Stockholm Stock Exchange.</p><p>"In order to respond even quicker to customers' fast-changing behaviour the company's ongoing transformation journey is being accelerated," Persson said.</p><p>"This includes continued integration of the physical and digital stores, and intensifying the optimization of the H&M brand's store portfolio – leading to more store closures and fewer openings," he added.</p><p>The group did not specify exactly how many stores would be closed and where.</p><p>H&M had announced earlier this year that it would open physical stores around the world to compensate for the downturn due to fierce competition from online sales platforms.</p><p>H&M group, which owns other popular brands such as COS, Monki and Weekday, has 4,553 physical stores around the world as of August 31st.</p>