Police probe fire at new Tesla building in Malmö

<p>Along with the building, cars and other inventory were damaged in the fire on Boplatsgatan, with smoke damage causing most of the problems.</p><p>“Cars sitting in the service room and showroom suffered smoke damage,” Joel Johansson from the emergency services in the south of Sweden told news agency TT.</p><p>Tesla only opened the new service centre’s doors to the public on Thursday, their third in Sweden following previously opened locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171019/skelleftea-sweden-to-get-europes-biggest-car-battery-factory" target="_blank">Skellefteå to get Europe's biggest car battery factory</a></p><p>The fire took less than two hours to extinguish after the alarm was raised at 8.30pm. The building is now cordoned off pending a forensic investigation.</p><p>The fire is currently classed as suspected arson, but police said that can change once the cause is properly identified.</p><p>“It’s quite normal that we classify it as such. Then the investigation will reveal what has actually happened,” Mikael Karlsson from Malmö police told local newspaper Sydsvenskan.</p>