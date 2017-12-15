Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Police probe fire at new Tesla building in Malmö

Police probe fire at new Tesla building in Malmö
The Tesla building in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Police in the south of Sweden are probing possible arson after US electric car giant Tesla’s new building in Malmö was damaged in a fire less than a day after it opened.

Along with the building, cars and other inventory were damaged in the fire on Boplatsgatan, with smoke damage causing most of the problems.

“Cars sitting in the service room and showroom suffered smoke damage,” Joel Johansson from the emergency services in the south of Sweden told news agency TT.

Tesla only opened the new service centre’s doors to the public on Thursday, their third in Sweden following previously opened locations in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

The fire took less than two hours to extinguish after the alarm was raised at 8.30pm. The building is now cordoned off pending a forensic investigation.

The fire is currently classed as suspected arson, but police said that can change once the cause is properly identified.

“It’s quite normal that we classify it as such. Then the investigation will reveal what has actually happened,” Mikael Karlsson from Malmö police told local newspaper Sydsvenskan.

