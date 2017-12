At around 8am on Wednesday morning a timber truck drove off a small cliff outside Sundsvall, killing its 40-year-old driver.

Later in the day there was a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Hanröleden, Falun. The 50-year-old woman driving the car was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

A head-on collision also occurred near Karmfors, with a car and a bus colliding this time, and the car's driver being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The bad weather isn't over either, with further downpour expected on Thursday. National weather agency SMHI has put a class one weather warning (the least serious on a scale from one to three) in place for most of central Sweden.

"The snowfall is moving in from the south," SMHI meteorologist Lasse Rydqvist explained.

Around 10cm of snow is expected to fall on Thursday in Örebro, Värmland, Dalarna and Gävleborg, while in Västernorrland and Jämtland as much as 20cm is predicted and "more could fall locally" according to Rydqvist.

And by 8am on Thursday two busses had driven off the road in Gävleborg, with no serious injures reported.

