"There were a lot of potatoes. A lot of potatoes. Around half fell out into the ditch and up into the forest," Lars Eidwall of the county’s emergency services told regional newspaper GT on Tuesday evening.

"A digger is there to get rid of the worst," he added.

The truck was on its way to the OLW snacks and confectionery factory for its contents to be turned into potato chips when it toppled over between Kristinehamn and Bäckhammar just after 6pm, reported newspaper NWT.

Emergency services said the road was not icy and it was not known what caused the accident.

The driver was unharmed, but the potatoes were not.

"It was mashed potato," said Eidwall.

