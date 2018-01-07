Roads closed and trains cancelled as storm Cora hits Sweden

Sunday saw roads closed and trains cancelled in western Sweden as the storm hit southern Norrland after passing through Norway.

National weather agency SMHI issued a class-2 warning, urging people to stay inside and to avoid driving if possible. A class two warning is the second most severe on the agency's three-tiered warning system.

Motorists have been advised to postpone any road trips until Monday if possible, and if not, to bring extra food and warm clothes for the drive in case of lengthy delays.