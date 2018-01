The man, a Swedish national and Gothenburg resident, is suspected of murder on probable cause (one of the higher degrees of suspicion in Swedish law) according to court documents seen by The Local.

Gothenburg District Court heard on Monday that he denies the allegations.

The suspect is previously known to police, reports regional newspaper Göteborgs-posten (GP), in connection with offences including mugging and narcotics.

The victim was found seriously injured in the Odinsplatsen square in central Gothenburg in the early hours of December 20th. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The prosecutor said the 30-year-old Australian had visited a friend in another part of the city and was on his way home when he encountered the suspect, adding it appeared to have been a random brutal attack.

"They don't know each other at all. It appears to have been a coincidental encounter outside," prosecutor Niklas Högdén told GP at the preliminary court hearing.

Australian media identified the victim as Kai Foley, who had a Swedish girlfriend and had moved to Gothenburg last summer. They reported that a private memorial service would be held and that his family had paid tribute in a statement to a "special, beautiful, fine young man", asking for privacy during a difficult time.