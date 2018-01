Police officer Ted Eriksson was patrolling the Södermalm district of southern Stockholm on August 31st when a man ran up to him from behind and stabbed him in the neck with a knife. The officer received minor injuries and was able to leave hospital the same day.

A suspect was seized immediately after the attack, which happened near the Björns Trädgård subway exit at Medborgarplatsen, by another officer who took up the chase.

The man has now been formally charged with attempted murder.

He said at the time that he was 17, but a medical age assessment test has indicated that he was older than 18, according to the prosecutor, who will therefore urge the court to try him as an adult.

He also faces charges relating to assault on August 25th and 29th, as well as making threats against other pupils at a senior high school in Tyresö, southern Stockholm.

There was increased police presence at the Medborgarplatsen square on the day of the attack due to a demonstration against deportations to Afghanistan, however a police officer at the scene told The Local immediately after the incident that the protesters were not involved.