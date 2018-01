Police were called to the scene at 18.30 on Monday when witnesses heard shots near the subway station. A man with gunshot wounds was subsequently taken to hospital but died from his injuries later in the night.

The area around the restaurant where the shooting took place was cordoned off by police on Monday night while technicians investigated the scene.

No arrests have been made but people who were in the area at the time of the shooting have been questioned, and a preliminary investigation into murder has been launched.

The local municipality has opened a crisis support space at Rinkeby’s main square to provide support for people worried about the incident.

Rinkeby is one of the areas on a Swedish police list of 'especially vulnerable areas' with socio-economic problems, where crime means police sometimes have to specially adapt their methods.

In November, The Local interviewed Rinkeby beat cop Amir Zujovic, who argued that police need more resources to effectively combat the issues in the suburb

"We need an incredible amount of extra resources. There’s so much crime in Rinkeby for example, organized crime, that we need to respond with a lot more uniformed officers being seen out on the streets," he explained.