The Weeknd to end H&M partnership over 'monkey' ad controversy

<p>Canadian singer The Weeknd ended his partnership with the Swedish clothing giant after it caused outrage by releasing an advert featuring a black child wearing a "coolest monkey in the jungle" hoodie.</p><p>The company apologized on Monday following accusations of racism on social media regarding the advert. The Weeknd – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – subsequently tweeted that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the image and would not work with H&M again in the future.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with <a href="https://twitter.com/hm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hm</a> anymore... <a href="https://t.co/P3023iYzAb">pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb</a></p>— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) <a href="https://twitter.com/theweeknd/status/950447182829699072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>The multiple Grammy Award-winning performer, who has had several number one albums in the US and Sweden, previously worked on two collaborations with H&M, the second of which was released in the autumn of 2017.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180109/hm-removes-ad-after-racism-accusation" target="_blank">H&M removes ad after racism accusation</a></p><p>He was not the only high profile figure to criticize the advert. Rapper and businessman Sean Combs also took aim, calling for more "respect" from the fashion brand.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. <a href="https://t.co/QVaxgngwh1">pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1</a></p>— Diddy (@Diddy) <a href="https://twitter.com/Diddy/status/950474809653301258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 8, 2018</a></blockquote></div><p>Basketball icon LeBron James said the Swedish company had "got us all wrong!".</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'Bdtc4AWHim0\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>On Tuesday afternoon H&M released a statement saying it had withdrawn the hoodie from sale and would "thoroughly investigate" to make sure there is not a repeat of the incident.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/WykuYSPxYv">pic.twitter.com/WykuYSPxYv</a></p>— H&M (@hm) <a href="https://twitter.com/hm/status/950680302715899904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 9, 2018</a></blockquote></div>