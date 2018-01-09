Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

The Weeknd to end H&M partnership over 'monkey' ad controversy

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 January 2018
11:34 CET+01:00
h&mh&m racismlebron jamessean combs

Share this article

The Weeknd to end H&M partnership over 'monkey' ad controversy
The Weeknd (left) was critical of the H&M ad. Photo: Scott Roth/AP
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 January 2018
11:34 CET+01:00
Update: H&M said it would take action to "prevent this type of mistake from happening again" following growing criticism over an advert that provoked racism accusations.

Canadian singer The Weeknd ended his partnership with the Swedish clothing giant after it caused outrage by releasing an advert featuring a black child wearing a "coolest monkey in the jungle" hoodie.

The company apologized on Monday following accusations of racism on social media regarding the advert. The Weeknd – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – subsequently tweeted that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the image and would not work with H&M again in the future.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning performer, who has had several number one albums in the US and Sweden, previously worked on two collaborations with H&M, the second of which was released in the autumn of 2017.

READ ALSO: H&M removes ad after racism accusation

He was not the only high profile figure to criticize the advert. Rapper and businessman Sean Combs also took aim, calling for more "respect" from the fashion brand.

Basketball icon LeBron James said the Swedish company had "got us all wrong!".

And Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku also responded to the ad, posting an edited version on his Instagram profile.

On Tuesday afternoon H&M released a statement saying it had withdrawn the hoodie from sale and would "thoroughly investigate" to make sure there is not a repeat of the incident.

h&mh&m racismlebron jamessean combs
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Related articles

H&M removes ad after racism accusation

H&M to boost online brand amid store closures

H&M profits fall despite growing web sales

H&M profits boosted by new stores

Why H&M has launched all-female alternative to the Fortune 500

Swedish fashion giant H&M launches new upmarket brand

Swedish fashion giant's profits drop by millions

Four Swedish companies among world's 'most sustainable'
Advertisement

More news

Stockholm subway station explosion was a hand grenade, police confirm

Number of asylum requests in Sweden hits eight-year low

Swedish government orders investigation into rise in reported rapes
Advertisement

Sweden to recalculate wolf numbers using excrement

Man killed in Rinkeby restaurant shooting

Opinion: Stop whining at work, Swedes!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at 'undercover racism' in Swedish media
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement