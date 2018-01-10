Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish chef creates hybrid 'nacho semla bun'

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
10 January 2018
15:58 CET+01:00
foodsemlapastry

Share this article

Swedish chef creates hybrid 'nacho semla bun'
The hybrid treat. Photo: Wolfgang Kleinschmidt
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
10 January 2018
15:58 CET+01:00
A Swedish pastry chef has combined two culinary traditions in his latest sweet creation: a bizarre-sounding, but apparently delicious, ‘nacho semla bun’.

The hybrid cake mixes the semla bun, a seasonal speciality packed with cream and almond paste, with nachos, a meal that might not be historically Swedish but has been adopted by the Scandinavian nation, where many families sit down for a dinner of tacos every Friday night. Award-winning chef Roy Fares cooked up the delicacy at his Stockholm patisserie Mr Cake, where customers can sample the nachosemla.

“In Sweden, some people are prepared to kill anyone who touches the semla,” Fares joked. But he says customers have been “pleasantly surprised” with his innovative version, and some have told him they even prefer it to the classic recipe.

“Some people don’t want to eat the whole big bun; they just want the paste inside,” he explained to The Local. “When I have a semla, I always take the top off, and dip it in the cream and almond paste, and it’s similar to how when you eat tacos, you dip the chips in guacamole. So I thought, why not combine two traditions in one: the semla and the taco, old and new?”


Pastry chef Roy Fares. Photo: Wolfgang Kleinschmidt

READ ALSO:

Sticklers for tradition should be reassured that the baker used the same cream and dough in the new take on the semla. This means it has a similar taste to the original but is simply made in a different way, with triangular slices of dough to dip in the filling.

The semla bun is traditionally eaten on Shrove Tuesday, offering sweet-toothed Swedes a final chance to indulge before Lent. It is also linked to the day because of a legend stating that in 1771, King Adolf Fredrik died on what in Sweden is called ‘Fat Tuesday’ after a heavy meal topped off with 14 servings of sticky semlor.

Despite this infamy, the cake is so beloved that it starts filling up bakery shelves from shortly after Christmas, which marks the start of ‘semla season’.

 

A post shared by Herr och fru Fika (@fikatipset) on

This Instagram user said the cake "exceeded expectations".

Fares isn’t the first baker to create a sweet-savoury mash-up of Sweden’s favourite foods. In December, one fast food restaurant created a ‘Lucia kebab’, a hybrid meal of the saffron bun traditionally eaten on Lucia Day in mid-December and kebab meat. That meal was inspired by newsagent Pressbyrån’s Lucia hot dog, a sausage served in a saffron bun and topped optionally with ketchup and mustard.

And another take on the semla was launched last year, when a pastry chef combined the treat with the traditional marzipan prinsesstårta, creating a hybrid which provoked strong reactions from customers.
 

foodsemlapastry
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How to cook reindeer from frozen: recipe

Six weird Swedish Christmas foods to try if you're brave

Five Swedish winter recipes to warm you up this Christmas

This is the best Christmas meatballs recipe in the world

How to make saffron and white chocolate truffles for Christmas

Would you eat this Swedish hybrid saffron bun kebab this Christmas?

RECIPE: How to make Swedish saffron buns for Lucia

PODCAST: Weird Christmas traditions and learning Swedish with IKEA
Advertisement

More news

French prosecutors push for Ikea trial over spying charges

Stockholm's Vasa Museum sails into top spot on most-visited list

Ikea causes stir by asking customers to pee on their new ad
Advertisement

Swedish unemployment drops in 2017

Almost half of Swedes think racism will increase in the country

Man killed by grenade in Stockholm suburb 'thought it was a toy'

10 telltale signs you've gone native in Sweden
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What happens when you move across the world for love, then break up?
  2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic hits out at 'undercover racism' in Swedish media
  3. H&M removes ad after racism accusation
  4. Family found dead in 'tragic event' at home in southern Sweden
  5. The Weeknd to end H&M partnership over 'monkey' ad controversy
Advertisement

Discussion forum

11/01
Which private health care to get a Swedish I.D. nr
11/01
What band or group would you love to see?
11/01
A doctor rant
11/01
Finding my way around the healthcare system
11/01
Best banks for mortgage for new arrival to Sweden
11/01
National Day of Mourning Begins as Sweden Says
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/01
Looking for a piano teacher
11/01
Looking for a babysitter
10/01
Initiative group - participate per SKYPE!
04/01
Nanny Wanted 3-4 days a week
04/01
Mathematics and Physics Tutor Available
04/01
Learning and improvning your Swedish
View all notices
Advertisement