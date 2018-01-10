Swedish startup's 'UFO' turns heads at Vegas electronics show

<p>The young Swedish firm is giving visitors the full treatment with a glamor gadget that resembles a tiny alien spacecraft this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.</p><p>Face masks, which typically involve coating one's face with skin-loving lotions that work their magic while drying for 20 minutes or so, were among top search terms at Google last year.</p><p>Foreo, which was founded in 2013 and boasts nearly a half-billion dollars in annual revenue, decided sheet masks were due for a make-over with some help from technology.</p><p>"The sheet mask hasn't changed since ancient Egyptian times," Foreo spokeswoman Dawn Watt told AFP at a CES event.</p><p>"This is the world's first smart mask."</p><p>The puck-shaped device fits easily in the palm of a hand. Face mask ingredients are placed inside and activated by heating or cooling elements as the "UFO" glides about a face.</p><p>"When you are finished it is like you've had a full facial experience, but in only 90 seconds," Watt said.</p><p>Foreo chief executive Paul Peros was adamant that he used UFO, which the company said was a play on 'Your Future Obsession,' each morning and evening.</p><p>"Of course my wife thinks my face is prettier," Peros quipped when asked.</p><p>"Why else would I do it?"</p><p>UFO models will be priced at $179 and $279 when they are released to the mass market in April, but can be bought at discount online at Kickstarter.</p><p>Foreo also sells mask ingredients priced at $10 for a seven treatment packets.</p><p>Watt said the beauty industry is steadily merging with the tech world in a trend that is inevitable and "amazing."</p>