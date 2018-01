According to regional newspaper Sydsvenskan the man was involved in a number of ongoing conflicts with links to gang crime in the southern Swedish city. One of his older brothers was shot dead in March 2017 and their older brother was shot – but survived thanks to his bullet proof vest – a month later.

Police did not comment on the reports, but confirmed that the man was previously known to them.

Officers were called to the scene after 9pm on Sunday and found the 21-year-old near a grocery store on Per Albin Hansson’s road. An ambulance was dispatched but the man later died from his injuries.

No arrests had been made by early Monday morning. Police examined the scene of the shooting overnight and collected witness statements. The investigation was to continue on Monday.



Police scouring the scene for evidence in Rissne on Monday morning. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

In Rissne, in the suburb of Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm, another man was injured in a shooting in the early hours of Monday. He was taken to hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries.

Several police officers, including dog handlers and a helicopter, were called out to search for a potential getaway car that had been seen leaving the scene, but no arrests had been made by 7am on Monday.