Swedish actress Greta Garbo, who starred in classics like 1939's Ninotchka, spent summers at this house in the northwest of the island of Ingarö in the Stockholm archipelago.

Built in 1929, the main building spans three floors, including a basement, over 283 square metres. According to real estate broker Wrede, who is handling the sale, the actress made part of the basement her game room. It boasts a relief sculpture representing the life of the famous Swedish king Gustav Vasa, who ruled the country from 1523 to 1560.

The house is right next to the water and comes with over 10,000 square metres of land, complete with beach, garden, and forest. There are also four buildings besides the main house: two cabins, a garage, and a brewing facility.

"It's an amazing opportunity to convey such a historic property. The villa is truly an archipelago dream with the sea view, the private pier and the lush garden," said Titti Johansson, the agent in charge of the sale for Wrede, to luxury real estate listings site Mansion Global