The first murder happened in January 2017, when a man was shot in a garage where he was present with six people known to him, then later shot again after his car was rammed off the road while he attempted to make his way to hospital. The victim was shot in the head, body and arms.

Solna District Court judged on Tuesday that three of the men from the garage were “so involved in the murder that they should be convicted of it”.

"One was the driving force of starting a car chase, another had telephone contact with the victim in order to find him, and a third drove the car used to chase the man," the court said in explaining its decision to convict the three of murder.

According to the court document which The Local has seen, because two of the men, Munir Nooraldin and Amir Jabbari Taklar, were under the age of 21 at the time of the incident, they were sentenced to ten and 12 years in prison respectively rather than a possible 16 years in prison.

The third man, Fouad Saleh, was over the age of 21 and along with being convicted of murder for the shooting, has also been convicted of the subsequent double murder of a couple in the same suburb, which involved two of the other men present in the garage where the shooting took place.

READ ALSO: Three remanded in double murder probe

Saleh along with his accomplices broke into a couple's home near the garage in March. The woman who lived there was stabbed to death with a knife, while her husband who had been a witness to the earlier shooting after seeing several people he recognised flee from the scene, was also killed.

One man, Mikael Chamounr, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the stabbing while a second who was only 16 at the time was sentenced to three years in institutional youth care. Saleh, the third culprit who was also convicted of the shooting and confessed to killing the couple, was sentenced to life in prison.

Three men who were also charged in the case were freed as the prosecution could not prove they were involved in the crimes.