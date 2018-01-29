Tail-fin first: See a baby dolphin born at a Swedish zoo

<div>The baby, who has yet to be named, was born on January 4th at Sweden's biggest zoo, which is two hours' drive south of Stockholm. </div><div>"He's practising using his fins, swinging from side to side and steering himself," zookeeper Filip Johansson said in a statement. </div><div>"Those first weeks in a dolphin calves lives are critical. We can thank our expertise and experience that further animals in our care have one again had a successful birth." </div><div>The calf was just one meter long at birth, and weighed just 15kg. When fully grown he will weight more than 200kg. </div><div>The zoo has decided to wait for about a month before naming the new baby, hoping that by then his personality will have started to emerge. </div><div>His mother Fenah had an uneventful 12-month pregnancy before giving birth to the calf. </div><div>The boy is the third generation in his family to be born at the zoo, with both Fenah, and his grandmother Lyra, 18, born in the dolphin enclosure. </div><div>Here's a video of the birth. </div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'CeaoboXbCiw\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><div>And here's the baby a few weeks later, carrying out some manoeuvres with the rest of the pod. </div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'z9IKsSeyfgc\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube></div></div>