Vikander, who takes over this March as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider franchise, was one of a small number of selected guests invited to the British Ambassador's residence to dine with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their official tour of Stockholm last week.

She spoke about the black-tie dinner, where she was seated between Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Prince William, in an interview with Norwegian talkshow host Fredrik Skavlan, which aired in Sweden on Friday.

"Well, I've seen The Crown!" she joked about the Netflix series dramatizing the early years of William's grandmother Elizabeth II's reign. "It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William. Apparently he's a Game of Thrones fan, I was told."

Alicia Vikander with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the dinner. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Gothenburg-native Vikander said she did her best to keep her table manners in check:

"I was sitting there looking around me. I guessed that you were supposed to wait, but I was very hungry," she told Skavlan, laughing. "Normally if you're more than ten people you're allowed to start eating, but nobody else did so I held back. I didn't even have a sip of water because I thought 'no, I'll just wait'."

Their Royal Highnesses meet guests including Swedish actors Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander at the Residence of the British Ambassador #RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/SSZ37Iti0B — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

Fellow Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård also attended the dinner, along with several other representatives of Sweden's culture and business worlds, Swedish royals and high-ranking members of the government.

Stellan Skarsgård, Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, Ambassador David Cairns and Crown Princess Victoria. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT