Fernando, a Stockholm-based stand-up comedian and actor, was cc'd on an e-mail from the flat-park furniture giant's UK-based casting company Crocodile Casting to his Stockholm agent.

"He can't be black for the Greek market Sorry," the e-mail read.

“I was sad and angry," Fernando, who doesn't want his surname published, told The Local after SVT first broke the story. "It's common that these things happen, saying it to your face, but not actually to get it in an e-mail."

In early November, Ikea began looking for Swedish actors who could star in an advert to be broadcast in Greece before November 24th, the date of the so-called "Black Friday" shopping festival.

"The actor needs to be really good at comedy, with a dry sense of humour," the brief read.

"I said, so I'm a stand-up comedian, and I sent a link to them of my showreel," Fernando remembers.

A day later, Fernando was included in an e-mail to his agents, complaining that the video link didn't work, but that he was anyway ruled out because of his skin colour.

"If you're an actor, sometimes you don't get the job, and it doesn't always depend on the colour of your skin," Fernando said. "But they hadn't even seen the performances, they didn't see the link."

After his rejection, Fernando rang to complain to the casting agency about the wording, and was told it was a mistake which one of their staff had made under stress.

"They weren't even polite. They just said it was a human error. It was not supposed to go to you, it was supposed to go to your agent," he said. "They didn't understand my point of view at all."

"They said they are Jewish, so they can't be racist," he said. "But I said it's got nothing to do with your religion or your ethnicity, it was just wrong of you to write like this."

Ikea told SVT that they had had indeed included skin-colour requirements for the advert.

"Sometimes you are looking for a blond man. Sometimes you are looking for a dark-haired woman, an Asian one or a South American," Jakob Holmström, the company's press spokesman, explained.

"There's nothing unusual about that in itself. What's unfortunate is the way this was formulated when he got a rejection."

Fernando's agent Fia Hammarström, who is part-Thai, said she was considering dropping him for going public with his complaint without even warning her in advance.

"This will hurt other people in the agency as well," she said. "I have 42 persons in my agency and I know how the casting companies work, and they will be afraid to take him in."

"I was talking to the casting director and she is crying now," she added. "Maybe it's not a good text that she wrote, but she had maybe 200 people applying for the role. In this case it was in Greece, so of course maybe they needed to have someone blue-eyed to say, 'this is Sweden'."

"As a casting director, you would like to have a Chinese, or someone small, or blue-eyed, or whatever, and in this case there was no racism. I'm a bit upset because it's is a basic thing, which is not the truth," she said.

Fernando said he had been warned that going public might stop him getting work in the future.

"But I said this is bigger than me. I'm not doing it for me. I'm sick of this. My colleagues in the industry are sick of this."

Fernando said that Ikea's press office had been very understanding.

"Ikea in Sweden, they're like multicultural, which is why I thought it was really strange that they wanted white people," he said.

He said he finds it frustrating that advertisers and drama producers in Sweden so rarely cast black actors in ordinary roles.

"They say they want a Swedish actor, and I came here when I was six years old, so I don't know what more I can do to be Swedish," he said. "It's 2018, we are living in a multicultural country. So what is a Swedish actor? Is it a white actor?"

But it has also won plaudits for adverts which break down stereotypes and prejudices.

Its Hooray! To the Wonderful Everyday advert, which came out last November, was praised by Michelle de Leon, the founder of World Afro Day, which celebrates wild afro hairstyles, because it "shows a black family and their curly, kinky, afro hair, living the good life".

She wrote in The Guardian that the advert had been the first that made her and her daughter "feel good to be black and British".

"If this is a watershed moment, it's been a long time coming," she said.

Here's a video of Fernando made by his agent, Hammarstrom.