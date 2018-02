Twenty-year-old Larsson took home three gongs in total at the Grammis Awards – the Swedish equivalent of the Grammy Awards – held at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm on Thursday night.

Her album 'So Good' was named album of the year and mega hit 'Only You' song of the year. Then the supernova pop star also claimed the prize for artist of the year for the second consecutive year.

Outspoken pop icon Larsson had her first big hit with 'Lush Life' in 2015 and has gone on to become one of Sweden's most famous stars on the international stage.

"It feels incredibly great. I'm one of all the cool Grammis winners," she said via a web link.

READERS' TIPS: The songs that will get you to Swedish fluency fast



Zara Larsson addressing the Grammis Awards. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Stockholm-born pop queen Tove Lo meanwhile went home with two Grammis awards: pop of the year and lyrics of the year for her latest album 'Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II)'.

DJs Axwell /\ Ingrosso won electro/dance music of the year for 'More Than You Know/I Love You' and legendary Swedish punk rocker Thåström's 'Centralmassivet' was named rock of the year.

There was also a blast from the past with Europe (mostly known to an international audience for 1980s mega hit 'The Final Countdown') claiming the award for hard rock/metal of the year.

Read about all the Grammis winners here and listen to some of them below: