The Skåne regional health authority has also tightened procedures for waste management in an effort to solve the problem, reports newspaper Sydsvenskan.

Large numbers of rodents have been attracted to the area at the front of the hospital by refuse left for too long in too few containers, according to the report.

In the evenings, when the animals' plaguing of the building is at its worst, employees are scared to leave through the entrance, the newspaper writes.

"We have now increased the number of waste containers and made sure they are emptied more often," Andreas Brodin, process manager for Regionservice waste management in Skåne, said.

A new waste disposal room in the hospital's service tunnel system, to be completed by the summer, is expected to prevent new rat infestations.

Should the problem persist, Brodin said that "rat catchers would be employed again".

