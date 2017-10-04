Advertisement

Sweden's rat problem hits new heights

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 October 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
ratspeststrashrodents

Share this article

Sweden's rat problem hits new heights
Squeak. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 October 2017
08:52 CEST+02:00
Sweden's rat problem is continuing to get worse, with two extermination firms reporting record numbers in 2017. Experts say it’s time to fine more people for are careless with their rubbish in order to curb the issue.

As of September 30th, pest control company Anticimex had carried out around 41,000 call-outs in the hunt for rats across Sweden – a record for this time of the year. The firm expects their final numbers at the end of the year to be 57,000, which would be an increase of 264 percent compared to 2011.

Nomor, a competitor, also expects to have a record year. While the stats do not necessarily guarantee that there are more rats, most evidence points to that.

"The problem we’re seeing now is just the tip of the iceberg, above all in the big cities. But in Stockholm for example we have housing construction and detonations for infrastructure that make the rats move in a way that you do not see otherwise, which means an increase in reports," Andreas Olsson, head of operations at Nomor told news agency TT.

In general the number of reports tends to increase in the autumn, when rats become more visible in residential areas. In part they move to gardens in order to eat fruit and use natural habitat like bushes, but they also try to get into houses in order to seek out warmth for the winter.

Håkan Kjellberg, pest expert at Anticimex, says people could do more to combat the problem, and would like to see a harder line taken from authorities against those who are careless.

"We were out the other day at a site where there was a lot of trash and clutter in the back garden. When everything is left sitting it attracts rodents and they establish a population. It just hits other people while there are no consequences for the person. The authorities need to act more, including by handing out fines," Kjellberg told TT.

Easy access to food from humans also means it is becoming more difficult for exterminators to catch rats in their traps.

"It's important to eliminate sources of food. If you have bins and containers outside, make sure they have a properly sealed lock that covers the entirety. You also need to have systematic cleaning so that scents don’t attract the rats. There are a lot of small things that everybody can do to resolve the problem," Nomor’s Olsson noted.

In the south of Sweden, a construction boom has been cited as the reason for a rat boom in Skåne, where the number of call-outs to deal with the pests are up compared to 2016.

READ ALSO: Skåne's rat boom explained

And in Gothenburg, call-outs are up by almost 20 percent over the last three years. They are particularly noticeable at Gothenburg Cathedral in the centre of the city.

READ ALSO: Gigantic rat swims up Swede's toilet

 

ratspeststrashrodents

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm waste collector strike finally comes to an end

Rubbish ‘chaos’ avoided as Stockholm collectors’ strike rolls on

Southern Sweden building boom brings out the rats

Swedish court orders striking waste collectors to return to work

Stockholm waste collectors quit as strike hits one-week mark

Stockholm waste collector strike continues as trash starts to pile up

Gothenburg fighting 'increasing' rat attacks

Why these fussy rats are taking over Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

LIVE: Sweden's Nobel Prize in Literature 2017

Sweden comedian secures funding for 'man-free' music festival

Couple sentenced to jail over daughter's forced marriage

Advertisement

Top Sweden Democrat reported to police after calling Afghan teens 'illegal immigrants'

These are the best areas for schools in Sweden

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter

Threats against Migration Agency staff on the rise
Advertisement
3,697 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Cinnamon Bun Day: Six sticky facts about Sweden's beloved bun
  2. Six quick autumn getaways in Sweden and beyond
  3. New findings in Denmark submarine investigation: Kim Wall was stabbed 'several times'
  4. Watch: Elderly Swedish shopper totally undeterred by neo-Nazis
  5. 'I think we've gone overboard with trying to keep kids safe': a Swedish mum's secret for raising healthy kids
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/10
Threats against Migration Agency staff on the rise
05/10
Certificate of single status
05/10
I love Cooking/baking!
04/10
Citizenship application wait time
04/10
Moving to Sweden from the UK
04/10
Does the housing association provide intenet
View all discussions

Noticeboard

03/10
Caring and Experienced Dog Walker in the Vasastan area
03/10
Painter for Flat in Bromma
02/10
Violin Lessons / English Tutor
29/09
29/09
Matlab Tutor Wanted
29/09
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement