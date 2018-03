Helsingborg in north-west Skåne has registered a snow depth level of zero centimetres since February 23rd (in other words, no snow at all) according to national forecaster SMHI, with the city going about its business as usual while other parts of Sweden like Sundsvall fight as much as 1.15 metres of the white stuff.

Even Malmö, which is relatively nearby in the same county (Skåne) chalked up eight centimetres of snow as the worst of the weather hit on February 28th, while a two-hour drive north in Gothenburg there was 24 centimetres of snow.

Helsingborg is in the part of the map with zero snow registered. Photo: SMHI (screenshot)

The explanation, according to SMHI's meteorologists, is that Helsingborg has the fortune of being positioned in the one part of Sweden where the snow clouds were already empty by the time they drew in. So while the snow started falling as it moved in from the Baltic Sea then over southern Skåne, the north-western part of the county escaped.

"The snow has quite a long way to travel to move over north-western Skåne," SMHI's Marie Staerk told local newspaper Helsingborgs Dagblad.

If you're in Sweden and looking for a quick escape from the snow then Helsingborg appears to be the solution then, but not for long. The forecast predicts snow will finally hit north-western Skåne at the weekend, meaning residents shouldn't get too cocky about the traffic chaos and tough conditions troubling the rest of the country.

