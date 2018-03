Sundsvall, on Sweden's east coast, has had an unusually snowy winter, as The Local has previously reported. Snow ploughs and trucks have been hard at work clearing the snow from the city centre and dumping it on the outskirts of town, creating this "mountain".

Joacim Eriksson shared this incredible drone video of the snow mountain. Watch it below:

Sundsvalls Tidning reports that the hill is made up of 500,000 cubic metres of snow.

