The expulsion is being seen as a tit-for-tat response to Sweden's decision to expel a Russian diplomat from Stockholm on Monday in protest at the poisoning of a former Russian spy with a nerve agent in the UK.

"We can confirm that we were informed today in Moscow that a Swedish diplomat will have to leave Russia," Lina Eidmark, a press spokesperson for Sweden's foreign minister, told The Local. "We think this is unfortunate but not unexpected."

Eidmark said the foreign ministry was not willing to comment on the identity of the diplomat, their function, or when they might have to leave the country.

"We are not giving any comment on the identity of this diplomat or their function," she said.