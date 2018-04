Born in Järvsö in Sweden's rural Hälsingland region in 1938, Svensson – nicknamed Lill-Babs – became and remained one of the Nordic country's most popular artists from her breakthrough in the 50s to her death.

She had her first hit with the song 'Är du kär i mej ännu Klas-Göran' ('Are you still in love with me, Klas-Göran?' – written by Abba manager and Polar Music Prize founder Stikkan Andersson) in 1959, about a lonely farm girl whose boyfriend left and moved to America.

She also sang the Swedish version of 1960s hit 'Itsty Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini' and performed with The Beatles, then still relatively unknown in Sweden, during their visit to Stockholm in 1963.

Last year she was inducted into the Swedish Music Hall of Fame.

The artist passed away on April 3rd after being admitted to hospital due to heart problems just before her 80th birthday. She leaves behind children Monica Svensson, Malin Berghagen and Kristin Kaspersen.

Click this link to see some of Lill-Babs' best moments.