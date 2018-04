The 31-year-old graffiti artist was accused of scrawling on the Triton Fountain in Valletta, which was only reopened after a €4.5 million restoration project in January.

Appearing in front of the magistrate wearing "shiny gold shoes and with a cigarette perched behind his ear", the not-so-lagom-sounding Swede pleaded guilty and sarcastically said "I messed up your streets. I’m sorry," according to Malta Today.

Warned that a one-month prison sentence is only suspended on the condition that he pays €150 to the Maltese government within three months, he laughed and remarked "shit happens" while making a peace sign, the Maltese site reports.

