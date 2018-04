One major shortcoming pointed out is that students receive largely the same standardized lesson plans and tasks regardless of how good they are at Swedish and their educational background.

In the 15 different areas reviewed by Skolinspektionen last winter, students were also seen to be allowed to repeat the same information time and time again rather than being pushed to develop in their language learning.

The inspectorate notes that means student development is delayed, and it becomes tougher for them to enter Swedish society and working life.

MORE ON SFI FROM THE LOCAL:



An SFI class in Täby. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

"During the review we have seen several times that teaching isn’t always sufficiently challenging, is at too low a level or that students don’t perceive the content as relevant. The consequences can be that students lose motivation or leave the course," Marcus Rönnegard said in a statement.

A shortage of competent and sufficiently educated teachers is also a problem for SFI according to the investigation, at the same time as the number of students increases significantly.