Following a minute’s silence, the Sergels torg square in the Swedish capital was filled with the EDM superstar’s music and dancing, as well as crying fans.

“Avicii would not have wanted us to stand still. This has been a fitting tribute,” Oskar Lindström, one of the many fans who attended the occasion, told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The moment of remembrance for the DJ, real name Tim Bergling, was held in bright spring sunshine in Stockholm on Saturday afternoon.

“Everything about this is so sad, but it felt natural to come here,” another fan, Elinor Algovik, said to Dagens Nyheter (DN).

After the minute’s silence, friends and colleagues from the music industry stepped on to the stage to share their favourite memories and songs.

Stockholm DJ Tim Henri called Avicii’s breakthrough hit ‘Levels’ the “mother of modern dance music”, DN reports.

“I can play it anytime and anywhere on the planet and I know that everyone from the youngest to the oldest will be with me on the dance floor. It is the song of songs,” Henri said.

The event was hastily organised on a Facebook page called “Avicii Tribute” that was set up on Friday night.

The artist and producer was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday afternoon local time, his press representative said in a statement released Friday. The cause is currently unclear, although police sources in the Gulf sultanate do not suspect foul play, according to AFP.

Meanwhile on Saturday, it emerged that Avicii was close to finishing a new album at the time of his death.

Neil Jacobson, president of Geffen Records, told US magazine Variety the DJ "had a list of people he was hoping we could reach out to" for collaborations on the album.

"We were working on it and it was his best music in years, honestly. And I know because I [represented] all of his albums. He was so inspired. He was so psyched," Jacobsen said, adding that no decision had been made about releasing the new material.

"We’ll try to get some advice from the family and everybody’s going to put their heads together and try and do what we think Tim would want us to do," he said to Variety.

