Don't miss out on these Swedish tax deductions when you declare

The deadline for filing your tax return to Skatteverket (the Swedish tax agency) is May 2nd. But make sure you don't miss out on claiming money back if you can. Some of these deductions may already be written down on the pre-filled out tax form, and some you may have paid for at the time of the purchase (for example deductions for maintenance work). Others you have to make sure you report yourself.

Work computers and tablets

Have to buy a computer or tablet in order to carry out your employment? You can deduct the cost provided it can be backed up by a receipt, and that your employer didn't offer to provide you the machine.



Literature and texts

If you are required to purchase literature or texts in order to do your job, you can deduct the cost provided it can be proven with a receipt and also that you can prove why it is necessary in your work.



Forced relocation

If you are forced to move location due to your employment conditions (usually in order to avoid termination) then the costs of packaging, transportation and removal services for you and your family's household goods can be deducted.

Work phonecalls

If you are forced to use your personal mobile phone for work-related calls as an employee, you can deduct the additional costs of those specific calls, but not the cost of your phone contract itself (so if the calls are included in your contract, this deduction isn't available).



Renting out property

Those who rent out property they own can take advantage of a 40,000 kronor per property annual deduction.

If you are renting out a bostadsrätt or hyresrätt you can also deduct the fees or rent that you pay yourself for the property during the time it is rented out. So for example if you're renting out your bostadsrätt you can deduct the fees you pay to the housing cooperation for the property.



Cars

This one is slightly complicated. If you drive to and from work, a tax deduction is available provided the distance between your home and place of employment is at least five kilometres, and that taking your car would save you at least two hours compared with taking public transport.

If those criteria are fulfilled, 18.5 kronor per 10 kilometres of the journey can be deducted if you use your own car. For company cars it's different. Company cars fueled by diesel are eligible for a 6.5 kronor per 10 km is deduction, or 9.5 kronor per 10 km if it uses a different kind of fuel.

As of tax year 2017 any deductions can only be applied to the part of the cost that exceeds 11,000 kronor per year, regardless of whether it's a company or personal car.



Public transport

If you use public transport to get to and from work, you can deduct the amount of your annual expenses that exceeds 11,000 kronor per year, provided the distance between home and work was at least 2km.



Temporary employment in a different location

If you're temporarily employed at a different location than the one you live in, you can make deductions for the increased cost of living provided you spend the night where the place of work is and that place is more than 50km from your permanent home.

The cost of the accommodation can be deducted, while meals and petty expenses for the first month at an allowance of 110 kronor per day is also deductible.



Work clothing

If you require protective clothing or equipment and it is only used on the job, you can deduct the cost. Examples are helmets, protective goggles, hearing protection and steel-toed boots. Tools can also be deducted. If the employer paid for the equipment it isn't deductible however.



Deductions for service work

If you've paid for services like repairs, cleaning or maintenance on your owned home then there are ROT & RUT tax deductions you can take advantage of.

For maintenance work and repairs, 30 percent of the labour cost is deductible. For cleaning 50 percent of the labour costs can be deducted at a cap of 25,000 kronor for people aged under 65, and 50,000 for those over that age. Only "simple cleaning costs" are deductible (cleaning that doesn't require a specialist or heavy machinery), while professional cleaning of a home before moving can also be deducted.



Daily allowances for working abroad

If you travel abroad from Sweden for work you could be entitled to a daily tax-free allowance, which varies between countries and is designed to account for your increased expenses. The daily amount for each country can be consulted here, and varies depending on whether it's a full day or a half day. Departure days that start at noon or later count as half days, while return days concluded at 7pm or earlier also count as half days. Regardless of the country the allowance of a half day is capped at 110 kronor.



A list of all the available deductions for individuals can be found in Swedish on Skatteverket's website here.