Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Flood warnings issued as river levels rise in Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 April 2018
08:07 CEST+02:00
floodingweather

Share this article

Flood warnings issued as river levels rise in Sweden
File photo of bags of sand to protect against flooding. Photo: Anders Andersson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 April 2018
08:07 CEST+02:00
Serious flood warnings have been issued for certain areas of central Sweden.

Sweden's national weather agency SMHI issued a class-three warning (the most serious kind on a scale from one to three) for the Gävleborg region, in particular the area around the Norrala river.

It said river levels were "extremely" high after the sudden arrival of spring and melting snow. Rivers only rise to this level on average every 50 years, it said.

Fire and rescue services stepped up their preparedness and Sweden's civil contingencies agency MSB was called in to assist in the region over the weekend to help build temporary flood defences.

"In Söderhamn, several measures have had to be taken, such as helping people to pump their flooded basements," Gävleborg county administration's crisis manager Per-Åke Svensson said.

On Tuesday morning SMHI also had a similar, but less serious, class-two warning for flooding in place for Dalarna county west of Gävleborg and a class-one warning for most of central Sweden.

The flood risk is expected to peak mid-week and then subside as the melting snow settles.

floodingweather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

From our sponsors

The professional approach to learning Swedish

Don’t waste time learning useless phrases like ‘the bear sat on the tortoise’ when you can learn Swedish you’ll actually use. The Local finds out more about SFX, a series of specialised language courses for professionals.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Local reaches 2000 Members – will you be next?
  2. Swedish Avicii fans pay tribute to star DJ at Stockholm event
  3. 'My advice to anyone moving to Sweden is to be patient'
  4. Avicii takes over Spotify charts as fans pay tribute to star DJ
  5. Verdict due in trial of Danish inventor accused of journalist's murder
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/04
Depressed since moving here
24/04
Deciding between job offer in Oslo vs Stockholm
24/04
Bilprovning for a campervan with a woodburner
24/04
Problems with the post mail
24/04
Hard choice !
23/04
interest rate on tax owed after May 3 ?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/04
Stockholm Mobility Scooter Hire
17/04
Participants for a (fun!) research experiment
13/04
Meet fine young man for friendship
13/04
Workshop
13/04
English composer (typist) and Designer available
13/04
Counseling Support
View all notices
Advertisement