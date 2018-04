Ljungskiles Havsdelikatesser in the small coastal town of Ljungskile bought two of the clams native to North America this month and put them in their counter on display. Though considered a delicacy in some parts of the world, it provoked a different reaction in Sweden.

"The most common reaction is 'a penis!' or 'what the hell is that?'. One woman laughed so much that she had to leave the shop for a bit to calm down," Susanna Ivermo who runs Ljungskiles Havsdelikatesser explained to The Local.

"Then there was another person who asked to feel it to see if it 'felt like a real penis'. It pumped out water and got a bit stiff when you held it by the tube," she added.

Not the most aesthetically pleasing animal in the world. Photo: Ljungskiles Havsdelikatesser

Properly pronounced as "gooey duck" rather than "geo duck", the geoduck can grow to three feet long and live for up to 150 years in the wild. It fetches big money in Asia and China in particular, where some think it is an aphrodisiac.

Whether the geoduck will take off as a delicacy rather than the butt of a joke in Sweden remains to be seen. "It's the oddest thing I've ever had in my shop, but god it's so funny," Ivermo concluded.