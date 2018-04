The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on April 20th in Muscat, the capital of Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," read the statement as published by newspaper DN.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

A police source in Oman said his death was not considered to be suspicious, adding that the circumstances would remain confidential at the request of the family.

The DJ and producer had made no secret of his health problems, both mental and physical including pancreatitis, triggered in part by drinking and an excessively busy lifestyle.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed," wrote his family.

"The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

His biggest hits included 'Wake Me Up', which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music," read his family's statement.

A recent documentary, 'Avicii: True Stories', saw the musician talk openly of panic anxiety, stress and work pressure, and his death has sparked a debate in Sweden about how to improve mental health support.

"There are thousands upon thousands of people in our society who, like Tim, are struggling with their emotional well-being every day," wrote journalist Gustav Gelin in a widely shared column for newspaper ETC.

"Do not dismiss it as being tired. Do not reduce it to someone just feeling 'a bit down'. Do not romanticize the myth of self-destructiveness. Help instead. If you really care about a fellow human being," he urged."

"See, listen, talk, support, help. Make a call. Send a message. Go for a walk together. Try to reach out and ask for help if you yourself are feeling bad. And listen to those who are close to you showing signs that something is not entirely right."

Readers based in Sweden seeking support about mental health about can contact mental health awareness organization Mind or call Sweden's national health hotline 1177 for help in English.