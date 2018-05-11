Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Charges filed in largest-ever drug seizure in southern Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 May 2018
15:40 CEST+02:00
smugglingdrugsskånemalmö

Share this article

Charges filed in largest-ever drug seizure in southern Sweden
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
11 May 2018
15:40 CEST+02:00
A drug smuggling charge has been filed in what was the largest ever narcotics seizure in Malmö, Swedish Customs (Tullverket) announced on Friday.
The agency said in a press release that customs officials stopped a truck entering Sweden from the Öresund Bridge in March 2017 after a GPS transmitter mounted on the vehicle drew suspicion. When the truck was checked in the Lernacken area at the bridge crossing from Denmark, customs agents found 663 kilos of drugs, including over a half tonne of cannabis. More than 100 kilos of amphetamines were also discovered. 
 
According to the agency, the drugs were distributed into numerous packages and appeared ready for delivery. The estimated street value of the seizure was 90 million kronor ($10.5 million, €8.8 million). 
 
The driver will be charged with drug smuggling and although customs officials said that the operation seemed very well-organized, no additional individuals have been arrested. 
 
“The mere volume indicates that a criminal network organized the smuggling. It is an enormous amount of drugs,” Lars Wilhelmsson, a prosecutor with the National Unit Against Organised Crime (Riksenheten mot internationell och organiserad brottslighet) said. 
 
Officials said that they also discovered a handwritten note with instructions on how to best cross the border undetected. 
 
The driver has denied his guilt and said that he was unaware of the truck’s illegal cargo. At the time of his arrest, the man was identified by Aftonbladet as a Dutch citizen in his 60s who is based in Spain. Customs officials did not confirm those details in Friday’s announcement. 
 
The 663 kilos represent the largest ever seizure to have taken place in Sweden’s southern Skåne region, the area through which most narcotics that enter the country are smuggled. The cannabis taken in the bust was more than customs officials seized in all of 2015.
smugglingdrugsskånemalmö
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest headlines

Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to make the most of Sweden's public holidays in 2018
  2. Why Sweden doesn't keep stats on ethnicity and crime
  3. Sweden loses battle to deport mechanic who took no holiday
  4. Swedish MP takes sales engineer's work permit rejection to parliament
  5. Sweden backs plans for Arctic satellite launchpad
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/05
What salary percentage to pay for rent/utilities
11/05
Medium sized cities to settle in
11/05
Inbreeding at Swedish university
11/05
"Sweden has received too many immigrants"
11/05
He did rather well
11/05
Gang rape in Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/05
Are you an EU-citizen living in Stockholm?
11/05
City bike for sale
11/05
City bike
07/05
Regular Home Cleaning in Stockholm
02/05
Looking for partnership with Swedish/English translator
30/04
seeking info on Hildegard Natalia dahren nee nilsson
View all notices
Advertisement