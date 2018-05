White Guide, the foodie group that annually lists the Nordic country's top restaurants and bars, and which Swedes like to think of as their very own Guide Michelin – has released its pick of Sweden's top cafés.

And this year, the guide has named PM Bröd & Sovel in the small southern town of Växjö as the best café in the country.

The guide praised the café's comprehensive range and focus.

"We want to sit here all day and enjoy everything from high-quality desserts to sourdough bread and champagne," the guide said.

Meanwhile, the best coffee bar went to Johan & Nyström, on Norrlandsgatan in Stockholm.

The guide said this spot was "developing the coffee scene so much that we're starting to question what a coffee bar actually is".

And if you love a good cup of Joe, be sure to check out the White Guide's tips for the best 20 spots, specifically for the coffee.

But the crown jewel is arguably the award for the best place for a "fika" – in other words, having the (apparently) totally Swedish experience of enjoying coffee while eating cake.

And this year, the nod went to Olof Viktors Café in a town called Glemmingebro, not far from Ystad, in the far southern reaches of Sweden.

"This takes coffee and cake to another level, they've created such a cosy atmosphere that offers a genuine Swedish fika vibe for all types of guests and generations," the guide wrote.

The terrace of the 'best' fika spot. Photo: Olof Viktors Café

Here are the rest of the 2018 winners.

Café of the Year: PM Bröd & Sovel, Växjö

Patisserie of the Year: Nilssons Konditori & Bageri, Oskarshamn

Coffee Bar of the Year: Johan & Nyström, Norrlandsgatan, Stockholm

Shooting Star of the Year: Leijon Stenugnsbageri & Konditori, Uppsala

Sustainable Café of the Year: Annas Hembagerie, Mariefred

Worth-a-trip of the Year: Familjen, Tärnaby

Fika Place of the Year: Olof Viktors Bageri och Café, Glemmingebro

Bakery of the Year: Söderberg & Sara Stenugnsbageri, Ystad