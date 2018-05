For around two hours on Saturday afternoon, all air traffic north of the southern city of Jönköping was grounded.

The technical error was discovered at 4.12pm in Arlanda’s control centre, Roger Li of the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration (LFV) said. Some two hours later, the problem had been identified and a fix was underway.

"Some traffic has now resumed, albeit with limited capacity. Step by step, we will increase traffic during the evening," Li said at 6.30pm.

Li said he could not give a precise number on no idea how many flights were affected, but said that air traffic on Saturday afternoon is considerably less busy than during the week. According to Swedavia, most planes with scheduled departures after 4pm faced a two-hour delay. While the problem was underway, planes that were already in the air were “taken down in a controlled manner at the appropriate airport,” Li said.

“If they are close to the airport they are going to, there is a great chance that is where they will land. If they are far from the destination, they may need to leave the airspace and land at a different airport,” he said.