The particularly hot and dry weather has created a risk of forest or grass fires across much of Sweden, and as a result the use of portable barbecues in nature has been banned until further notice. There are however some specially built locations where you can still enjoy a barbecue in the sunshine.

These spots are designed to minimize risk of fire spreading, but caution should still be used and the advice from the fire service is to avoid barbecuing regardless if it's particularly windy, and always have access to extinguishing equipment just to be safe.

1. Oxhålsbadet

Oxhålsbadet is a beach located on the residential island of Stora Essingen. If you want to have a cozy barbecue in a quiet place surrounded by nature, but still easily accessible from the centre of the city, this is your place. You can also swim there.



Photo: Audrey Duquenne/TheLocal

2. Rålambshovsparken

Located along the promenade between Fredhäll and Norr Mälarstrand, Rålambshovsparken is a well-known big park with a lot of space for your barbecue. Look out though: the barbecues are limited and this park can be crowded during the sunny evenings.

#rålambshovsparken #spring #stockholm 🍃 A post shared by Danica Gilic (@danicagilic) on Apr 20, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT