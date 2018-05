Cafe of the year

PM Bröd & Sovel, Växjö

White Guide: "For their large selection while still keeping their focus on every aspect of the fika experience – we want to stay all day and enjoy everything from high-class desserts and sourdough to champagne."

Where: Norrgatan 23, 352 31 Växjö, Småland

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 07.30am-6.30pm, Sat 8am-4pm

Patisserie of the year

Nilssons Konditori & Bageri, Oskarshamn

White Guide: "With impressive craftsmanship and well defined flavors they have created a generous selection of classic as well as modern pastries of the highest quality. The hospitality makes it even better."

Where: Köpmangatan 11, 572 30 Oskarshamn

Opening hours: Mon-Wed 7am-6.30pm, Thur-Fri 7am-8pm, Sat 7am-6pm, Sun 9am-8pm

MORE FROM THE LOCAL ON SWEDEN'S BEST CAFES:

Coffeeshop of the year

Johan & Nyström, Norrlandsgatan, Stockholm

White Guide: "With tireless work and with educational skills they have continued to develop the coffee scene, to the extent that we have started questioning what a coffeeshop really is. With clarity and warm craftsmanship they offer the latest within the coffee and tea industry. Hats off."

Where: Norrlandsgatan 20, 111 43 Stockholm

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 7am-7pm, Sat-Sun 11am-7pm

Best newcomer

Leijon Stenugnsbageri & Konditori, Uppsala

White Guide: "With an excellent combination of solid craftsmanship, exclusivity and playfulness they contributed to drawing attention to one of Sweden's fika towns, not least by making the official pastry for local bandy side Sirius."

Where: Årstagatan 25, 754 34 Uppsala

Opening hours: Tue-Fri: 7am-6pm Sat: 8am-6pm Sun: 9am-4pm

Sustainable cafe of the year

Annas Hembageri, Mariefred

White Guide: "Delivers delicious pastries without compromising, deliberately focusing on ingredients and adding several pinches of love."

Where: Hammarvägen 2, 647 30 Mariefred

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat-Sun 9am-3pm

Worth the journey

Familjen, Tärnaby

White Guide: "An oasis for quality minded fika and mountain-climbing tourists alike. The locally roasted coffee ensures a unique bean, while the locally baked crisp bread and painfully good little pastries make the journey well worth it."

Where: Blå vägen 18, 920 64 Tärnaby

Opening hours: Tues-Fri 10am-5pm, Sat-Sun 11am-5pm

Fika spot of the year

Olof Viktors Bageri och Cafe, Glemmingebro

White Guide: "A true fika oasis that makes people flock there come sunshine or rain. Manages to keep the genuine feeling and care for their guests even during the rush to their well stocked counters."

Where: Glemminge, Österlenvägen 86, 270 21 Glemmingebro

Opening hours: 11am-5pm daily

Bakery of the year

Söderberg & Sara Stenugnsbageri, Ystad

White Guide: "For constantly surprising us with new ideas and new twists on pastries, and their determined and stubborn work with transforming locally, ecologically produced flour from small mills into sensationally good pastry and bread."

Where: Mäster Danielsgatan 3, 211 58 Malmö

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 7.30am-6pm, Sat 7.30am-3pm, Sun 8am-3pm