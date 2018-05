Stockholm's KI, which selects the winners of the Nobel Prize in medicine, saw a significant drop in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Education Rankings 2018 which was released on Wednesday.

It now ranks in the 61-70 bracket, in other words, it ranked between 61st place and 70th worldwide. This is down from the 51-60 bracket over the past two years, and 45th place in 2015.

The tumble mirrors a similar misfortune for Karolinska in September, when the university dropped ten places in a similar education ranking.

Phil Baty, the editor of THE, said at the time that the 2017 tumble could likely be blamed on the scandal hitting the institution involving celebrity Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. The surgeon was fired from KI over accusations of misconduct after several of his trachea transplant patients died.

Elsewhere in Sweden, only the Uppsala University managed to crack the top 100 in the 2018 reputation rankings, sneaking into the 91-100 bracket.

The reputation rankings were dominated by the US, with 44 institutions in the top 100 and Harvard University at the top of the pile.

Elsewhere, the UK could boast 9 institutions in the top 100, with China and Germany offering six each.