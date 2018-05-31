Studying in Sweden? Sign up for half price student Membership with The Local

The Local has written several articles for international students. Photo: Tor Johnsson/SvD/TT

Are you one of the more than 20,000 international students in Sweden? You can now benefit from a 50 percent student discount on Membership of The Local – our editor Emma Löfgren explains more.

Being an international student is a life-changing experience. I first moved abroad to go to university when I was 20 and it was as daunting as it was exhilarating. The ups were higher and the downs much lower.

It is easy to feel overwhelmed by the language barrier, bureaucracy or simply not having a clue where to start. Many of you are seasoned travellers; others are abroad for the first time. That's why The Local has written stories exclusively for foreign students moving to Sweden to give you a helping hand.

For example, we have looked at the make-up of the Stockholm student population, written articles about how it takes time to get used to calling your professor by their first name, explored Sweden's (officially) best city for students, and guided you to how to stay calm and find student housing.

Last year we launched a Membership scheme for the first time in our 14-year history, giving all Members unlimited access to all stories and all editions of The Local as well as exclusive access to more in-depth Members-only articles. My colleagues are also planning networking opportunities.

Many of you have asked if we have a student discount, and I am pleased to say we are now able to offer just that. If you are a student you can take advantage of 50 percent off Membership of The Local, meaning the fee is just SEK24.99 a month – or SEK249.99 for the full year.

We also produce many other kinds of articles that will be useful to you during your stay, for example how to plan for that bucket list train journey across Sweden, what rights you have as a second-hand renter, and how you can use the summer to break into the Swedish job market.

We would love to hear your thoughts, so if there is a certain aspect of student life in Sweden you would like us to cover, please don't hesitate to e-mail us.

Kind regards,

Emma Löfgren

emma.lofgren@thelocal.com

Editor, The Local Sweden