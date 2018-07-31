Romanian stirs debate with Swedish anti-government licence plates

<p>Razvan Stefanescu, 45, returned to home from holiday two weeks ago and made known his feelings about the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD).</p><p>His licence plates carried an obscenity -- "MUIEPSD", which translates as "fuckPSD" -- often used by anti-government protesters in Romania. Images of his vehicle quickly went viral on social media. </p><p>But the new look was not appreciated by Romanian police, which confiscated the plates and his licence, and filed a complaint against him for driving illegally.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20160909/mans-offensive-number-plate-banned-in-sweden" target="_blank">Man's 'offensive' number plate banned in Sweden</a></p><p>Police had a hard time explaining the situation during a press conference, calling the case "unprecedented" and invoking an international convention, which says registration plates "shall be composed either of numerals or of numerals and letters".</p><p>Stefanescu's plates had only letters.</p><p>"It's abuse. They let me cross the border and enter Romania without telling me that I was doing something illegal," Stefanescu, who has been stopped three times since returning, told AFP.</p><p>"So when I entered Romania I was legal, and then I was not? It's absurd... If I had a message about Santa Claus, they wouldn't have a problem with me."</p><p>The Swedish embassy said personalised license plates issued by Sweden were valid all across the European Union, but it was ultimately up to Romania to decide.</p><p>Romania has seen a wave of protests this year accusing the PSD, which came to power in 2016, of trying to hamper the anti-corruption fight.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20170215/swedens-offensive-number-plate-enthusiast-strikes-again" target="_blank">Sweden's offensive number plate enthusiast strikes again</a></p>