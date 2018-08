"While searching a person on Norra Stationsgatan in Stockholm police ended up in a threatening situation and opened fire," the Swedish police explained on their website.

The incident occurred at around 4am in Vasastan, a central district of the Swedish capital. Tabloid Aftonbladet reports that the man was seen with a weapon by residents at the building where he was shot, and police had asked him to relinquish it before opening fire.

He was taken to hospital but later confirmed dead. Police have launched a preliminary "unlawful threat" investigation.

An internal review of the action taken by police will be carried out.

