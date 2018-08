Foley was found seriously injured in the Odinsplatsen square in central Gothenburg in the early hours of December 20th, as The Local reported at the time. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Gothenburg District Court on Thursday sentenced Swedish national and Gothenburg resident Richardo Lundberg to 14 years in jail for killing the Australian in the brutal, apparently random, attack.

It is understood the pair did not know each other and the court wrote that "the attack on Kai Foley has no reasonable explanation. He evidently did not end up in an argument on the night and was not robbed".

There were no eye witnesses who saw the specific incident, but the court wrote in the verdict, seen by The Local, that Lundberg could "be linked to the area around Odinsplatsen at the time in question. He was then armed with a knife and behaved irrationally and was under the influence of drugs."

The court cited statements from people who interacted with Lundberg that night, one of whom said he had spoken of having stabbed someone, and mobile phone records showing he was in the area at the time.

The court also found Lundberg guilty of threatening another man in the Gothenburg area on the same night. He denied both allegations, saying he could not remember anything.

He was also ordered to pay around 240,000 kronor in damages to the victim's relatives.

Foley had a Swedish girlfriend and had moved to Gothenburg in the summer of 2017. Earlier this year his family paid tribute to a "special, beautiful, fine young man".