A witness, who asked to be identified only as "Robert", filmed the group from a nearby apartment block as they went from car to car, setting the vehicles on fire and throwing molotov cocktails.

In total around 80 cars were torched across western Sweden on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday morning, and they suspect some of the attacks may have been coordinated via social media.

Watch the video below:

Firefighters arrive to put out the flames:

