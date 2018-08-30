Ikea to test cash-free store in Sweden

<div>Ikea said that customers in Gävle, an eastern city <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180102/it-means-so-much-survival-of-straw-christmas-goat-celebrated-like-a-world-cup-win">best known for its giant straw Christmas goat</a>, were strongly in favour of abandoning cash. </div><div>“In our surveys, the vast majority of customers have said that cash payments are no longer important. Today we use a fair amount of resources on handling cash but we’d prefer to use them on something else,” Patric Burstein, the head of customer relations at the Gävle store, told Dagens Nyheter. </div><div>Ikea said that its cashless test would begin in Gävle on October 1st. If all goes well, the company plans to eliminate cash payments in all of its Swedish locations. </div><div>Department store Åhléns is also testing the idea of going cashless, with three of its locations currently not accepting cash payments. </div><div>Swedes use their debit cards <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20160229/why-sweden-is-winning-the-race-to-become-the-first-cashless-society">three times as frequently as most Europeans</a> and with the popularity of smartphone payment apps like Swish, it has been predicted that <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20170809/sweden-predicted-to-be-a-cashless-society-by-2030">Sweden will be completely cash-free by 2030</a>. </div><div>The move to ditch cash also has its <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20141104/why-sweden-should-fear-going-cashless">naysayers</a>, however, with some Swedes <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20150703/cashless-society-faces-backlash-from-losers">worried about the effects on rural areas, pensioners - and personal integrity</a>.</div>