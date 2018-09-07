Election Q&A: Where does your party stand on dual citizenship?

Many of The Local's readers are or may one day become citizens of both Sweden and their birth country. Sweden currently allows dual citizenship, but the nationalist Sweden Democrats recently stirred debate when it emerged they do not support it. We asked the parties where they stand on dual citizenship.

The Social Democrat Party

"Today, around one in five Swedes has a foreign background. Many have roots in our neighbouring countries, others in European countries and in the Middle East. We Social Democrats stand up for the right you have to dual citizenship."



The Social Democrats are Sweden's biggest party and part of the centre-left coalition government. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

The Moderate Party

"To the Moderates, Swedish citizenship has great legal and symbolic significance. We are positive about the possibility of holding dual citizenship. Many people today have a deep and real connection with more than one country. Dual citizenship brings many benefits to the people concerned. They can, for example, work and live in each country of citizenship."



The Moderates are Sweden's second-biggest party and part of the right-wing bloc. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

The Sweden Democrat Party

"We want to remove the possibilty of dual citizenship because it also creates problems in various respects. However, those who already have dual citizenship or are citizens of other Nordic countries should be allowed to keep their dual citizenship."



The Sweden Democrats are Sweden's third biggest party and run on an anti-immigration platform. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The Green Party

"Sweden is an open and vibrant society with lots of people from different parts of the world living here. Dual citizenship makes it easier for people to travel and work in two countries where they have a strong connection. The Green Party is in favour of maintaining the current rules, allowing people to hold dual citizenships."



The Green Party is part of Sweden's centre-left coalition government. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The Centre Party

"We think that it should remain possible to hold dual nationalities and we don't want to make it possible to revoke citizenships."



The Centre Party is part of the centre-right bloc in parliament. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

The Left Party

"The Left Party supports the option of having dual citizenship."



The Left Party is part of the left-wing bloc in parliament. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

The Liberal Party

"We Liberals are globalists. That people have dual citizenship is something we only think is positive."



The Liberals are part of the centre-right bloc in parliament. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

The Christian Democrat Party

"Of course you should be able to remain a citizen in your homeland when you become Swedish."



The Christian Democrats are part of the right-wing bloc in parliament. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT